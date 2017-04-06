Jones’ Trial Begins for NAU Shooting

An “assassin in the night” is how the prosecution portrayed Steven Jones as his trial began yesterday. Jones is on trial for the shooting of four Northern Arizona University students in October 2015. The shooting left Colin Brough dead and Nick Piring, Nick Prato, and Kyle Zientek wounded.

Jones is facing first degree murder and multiple aggravated assault charges.

The 12 person jury will have to decide whether Jones was the assassin in the night the prosecution paints him to be or if the shooting was in self defense as Jones’s attorneys argue.

A central piece of evidence in the opening arguments was the gunpowder from the murder weapon. Jones’s attorneys argue that the pattern of the gunpowder found at the scene was consistent with the pattern expected when a gun is fired less than 36-inches away from a target. The defense is alleging that Brough lunged at Jones when the fatal shot was fired.

The prosecution stated that the absence of gunpowder or defense wounds on Brough’s wrists shows that there was no lunge toward Jones.

Both sides expressed confidence that the evidence would clearly show what happened the night of the shooting.

The trial continued today with witness testimony and is expected to last five weeks.