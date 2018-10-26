A growing, patriotic organization with over 60,000 members nationwide has brought its newest installation to Page— and you can be a part of it- the Civil Air Patrol meets at the Page Airport on the second and fourth Friday of every month at 5:30pm- they hold those meetings on the second floor in the main terminal- their next meeting is this Friday.

