Page Civil Air Patrol Meeting Tonight

October 26
09:37 2018
A growing, patriotic organization with over 60,000 members nationwide has brought its newest installation to Page— and you can be a part of it- the Civil Air Patrol meets at the Page Airport on the second and fourth Friday of every month at 5:30pm- they hold those meetings on the second floor in the main terminal- their next meeting is this Friday.

Visit the Page Civil Air Patrol Facebook Page.

If you want to be a part of Page Civil Air Patrol find out more information here.

 

