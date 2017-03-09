JLUS Policy Committee Awarded Department of Defense Grant

The Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Economic Adjustment has awarded a $532,700 grant to Coconino County for a Joint Land Use Study (JLUS), which provides recommendations for land uses that are compatible with the missions of military installations while also supporting economic development and community values.

In June 2016, Coconino County convened a JLUS Policy Committee, chaired by Flagstaff City Councilmember Celia Barotz, with stakeholders from the City of Flagstaff, Coconino County, State of Arizona Departments, U.S. Forest Service, Arizona Army National Guard Camp Navajo, U.S. Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station, Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe, Northern Arizona University, Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona (ECoNA), Lowell Observatory, developers, and local businesses and civic associations. The Policy Committee met several times to determine the scope of study for the grant application.

“I extend my sincere thanks to Coconino County for taking the lead on this important planning effort; the stakeholders who are members of the Policy Committee for engaging in this effort thus far; and the DoD Office of Economic Adjustment for awarding the grant for the study. As the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County grow, it’s essential that we plan now to try and minimize future land use conflicts around our local military installations,” said JLUS Policy Committee Chair Flagstaff City Councilmember Celia Barotz.

“We appreciate that the DoD Office of Economic Adjustment saw the value in this project and awarded this grant,” said Supervisor Ryan. “This grant will allow the Policy Committee to study the best uses for this land and determine what is in the best interest of our community while fulfilling the missions of our military installations.”

The grant will be used to hire a consultant who will conduct the study that will identify land uses that are compatible with United States Naval Observatory, Flagstaff Station and the Arizona National Guard Camp Navajo in Bellemont. Additional objectives of the study include increasing public awareness of the military missions and improving communications between the military and community stakeholders.

“This is a fine example of many partners coming together to work on a joint project. I thank my colleagues Supervisors Matt Ryan and Art Babbott, and all the staff for their effort on this project. Their hard work and determination in assembling the JLUS Policy Committee and drafting the application made this grant possible,” stated Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Liz Archuleta. “I look forward to the process unfolding and the final recommendations.”