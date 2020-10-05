Jimmy Carter; The Oldest Living President Ever

President Jimmy Carter Turns 96

At 96 Jimmy Carter is the longest lived U.S. president ever.

Carter, who celebrated his birthday October 1, was the 39th president, ousting incumbent Gerald Ford in 1976 and losing his re-election bid to Ronald Reagan in 1980.

His presidency was marred by a recession, gas shortage and the Iranian hostage crisis.

Though his presidency was less than stellar and has become one of the most beloved of former presidents. Since 1981 Carter and his, Rosalyn, have worked with Habitat for Humanity to build affordable housing.

A devoutly religious man, Carter has also spent decades teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga.

Before Carter the oldest ex-president had been George H.W. Bush, who died at 94 in 2018.

After his presidency, James Earl Carter, Jr., the son of a Georgia peanut farmer, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Carter was hospitalized for the second half of 2019, with brain surgery, two falls and various infections.

He graduated from the Naval Academy in 1946 and served aboard submarines until leaving the service in 1953.

Carter has also won several Grammy awards for his audio books and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He supported the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s and recently spoke in support of peaceful protests happening now.

For many years the title of oldest former president was held by the second office-holder, John Adams, who died on July 4, 1826 – the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence – at 90 years, 247 days. He died the same day as the third president, Thomas Jefferson.

Only six of the 45 presidents have lived into their 90s; Carter (96), G. H. W. Bush (94), Gerald Ford (93), Ronald Reagan (93), Adams (90) and Herbert Hoover (90).