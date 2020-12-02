Jim Walker Returns as Interim Page School Superintendent

Jim Walker Returns as Interim Superintendent PUSD

By Steve Law

During a special board meeting Monday, Dec. 1, 2020, board members for the Page Unified School District, voted unanimously to hire Jim Walker as its interim Superintendent, filling in for current Superintendent Larry Wallen who is hospitalized with Covid-19.

Walker is expected to begin his role as interim superintendent in the coming days. Walker served as PUSD’s Superintendent for approximately 12 years, prior to his retirement. Prior to that, he was a teacher and administrator within the district for many years.

Superintendent Wallen contracted Covid-19 in mid-November and has been hospitalized for the last several weeks as he battled the virus. His health is improving, but it is anticipated that he will be out for an extended period of time while he continues to recover.

Interim Superintendent Walker will have all authorities referring to state laws and district policies relating to the superintendent position.

During the same meeting, the school board designated and authorized Jeannie Wood and interim Superintendent Walker to sign district documents during Superintendent Wallen’s absence. Wood and Walker will also have authority to sign on the district’s checking accounts until the date when Superintendent Wallen returns.