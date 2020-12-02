News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Jim Walker Returns as Interim Page School Superintendent

Jim Walker Returns as Interim Page School Superintendent
December 02
14:02 2020
Print This Article

Jim Walker Returns as Interim Superintendent PUSD

By Steve Law

Jim Walker

During a special board meeting Monday, Dec. 1, 2020,  board members for the Page Unified School District, voted unanimously to hire Jim Walker as its interim Superintendent, filling in for current Superintendent Larry Wallen who is hospitalized with Covid-19.

Walker is expected to begin his role as interim superintendent in the coming days.  Walker served as PUSD’s Superintendent for approximately 12 years, prior to his retirement. Prior to that, he was a teacher and administrator within the district for many years.

Superintendent Wallen contracted Covid-19 in mid-November and has been hospitalized for the last several weeks as he battled the virus. His health is improving, but it is anticipated that he will be out for an extended period of time while he continues to recover.

Interim Superintendent Walker will have all authorities referring to state laws and district policies relating to the superintendent position.

During the same meeting, the school board designated and authorized Jeannie Wood and interim Superintendent Walker to sign district documents during Superintendent Wallen’s absence. Wood and Walker will also have authority to sign on the district’s checking accounts until the date when Superintendent Wallen returns.

Jim Walker Returns as Interim Page School Superintendent - overview

Summary: Jim Walker Returns as Interim Page (Arizona) School Superintendent

Tags
jim walkerpage arizonapage unified school district

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.