January 4: Coconino County Swears in Elected Officials in Virtual Ceremony
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On the evening of Monday, Jan. 4, Coconino County swore in elected officials during a virtual ceremony. Elected officials taking a term in office after winning election in November of 2020 include the Board of Supervisors, the County Constitutional Officers and Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols.
“It’s an honor for all of us to serve the residents of Coconino County. Together, we are ready to face 2021 with optimism and action from the most diverse set of leaders the County has ever had,” said Chairwoman Liz Archuleta
. “Challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to face our community and I know that together we will demonstrate the resilience and leadership our County is known for. The immense commitment of our elected officials to community and public service is something our County residents can be very proud of.”
Sworn into office on January 4th were:
- District 1 Supervisor Patrice Horstman, serving her first term on the Board of Supervisors
- District 2 Supervisor Liz Archuleta, first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1996
- District 3 Supervisor Matt Ryan, first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1996
- District 4 Supervisor Judy Begay, serving her first term on the Board of Supervisors
- District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler, first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2008
- Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols, first elected to the bench in 2012, after serving seven years as a Judge Pro Tem.
- Recorder Patty Hansen, first elected to the office in 2012
- Treasurer Sarah Benatar, first appointed to the office in 2014
- Assessor Armando Ruiz, first elected to the office in 2016
- County Attorney William Ring, first elected to the office in 2016
- Sheriff Jim Driscoll, first elected to the office in 2016
- Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tommy Lewis, first appointed to the office in 2019