January 4: Coconino County Swears in Elected Officials in Virtual Ceremony

Coconino County Swears in Elected Officials in Virtual Ceremony

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On the evening of Monday, Jan. 4, Coconino County swore in elected officials during a virtual ceremony. Elected officials taking a term in office after winning election in November of 2020 include the Board of Supervisors, the County Constitutional Officers and Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols.

“It’s an honor for all of us to serve the residents of Coconino County. Together, we are ready to face 2021 with optimism and action from the most diverse set of leaders the County has ever had,” said Chairwoman Liz Archuleta

. “Challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to face our community and I know that together we will demonstrate the resilience and leadership our County is known for. The immense commitment of our elected officials to community and public service is something our County residents can be very proud of.”

Sworn into office on January 4th were: