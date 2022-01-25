News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Jamescita Peshlakai Named Native American Tribal Liaison

January 25
12:49 2022
Jamescita Peshlakai

The Bureau of Reclamation has announced that Jamescita Mae Peshlakai was named the new Native American Tribal liaison for the Glen Canyon Dam Adaptive Management Program. As the Tribal liaison, Peshlakai will support communication between five relevant Department of the Interior agencies and several Native American Tribes associated with Glen and Grand Canyons. She will also serve the Adaptive Management Work Group as the Department’s representative on Native American issues. Peshlakai recently resigned from the Arizona state Senate to take this position with the Department of the Interior.

