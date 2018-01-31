Jacoby on the Move?

The Cleveland Indians will be saying goodbye to their infamous “Chief Wahoo” logo, will the New York Yankees soon be waving farewell to another Native American?

Reports have circulated in Major League Baseball’s Hot Stove League that the Yankees could send Navajo outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury to another American League East rival.

Relax, Red Sox fans, it’s not you!

Sources are saying that the Baltimore Orioles have some interest in acquiring the fleet-footed Ellsbury.

But why, seems to be the question?

Ellsbury plays centerfield and the Orioles already have a star player there – slugger Adam Jones.

But Ellsbury could slide into the leftfield role and, the Orioles may be hoping, he will provide some speed in the batting order.

Like Herb Washington?

Remember him, don’t you? Washington was touted as one of the fastest men to ever don a baseball uniform. In 1974 Washington appeared in 94 games for the Oakland A’s as a “designated runner.”

He swiped 29 stolen bases; though he was caught 16 times.

But you can’t steal bases if you don’t learn to hit. Washington never mastered the art of hitting a baseball – one that Hall of Famer Ted Williams considered the toughest thing to do in sports. Unable to hit in practice, Washington never got an at-bat with the A’s. He stole two bases in three tries in 1975 and then faded into obscurity.

Ellsbury has had much for success that Washington. He has more than 1,300 base hits.

He burst on the scene with the Boston Red Sox in 2007, batting .353 in 33 games as the Beantowners won the World Series. Ellsbury batted an otherworldly .438 in the series.

In his sophomore season Ellsbury led the league with 50 stolen bases.

A new star had arrived in Boston. In 2009 Ellsbury set a Red Sox record with a league-leading 70 steals. He won win his third stolen base crown in 2013 with 52. In the playoff series against Tampa Bay Ellsbury batted .500! The Sox would again win the World Series.

Then Ellsbury committed the unpardonable sin as far as Red Sox Nation was concerned. He signed a $160 million contract with the hated New York Yankees.

But that hasn’t really worked out. Ellsbury had a decent first year in New York, batting .271 with 39 steals, but never lived up to the hype. The Yankees have long wanted to shed his albatross of a contract but have been unable to find any takers for a player who’s skills seem to have diminished but is owed $21 million a year through 2020. The team has a $21 million option for 2021, but can buy out his contract for $5 million.

Then, along comes Baltimore.

The Orioles finished last in their division in 2017. They do need some help.

And baseball history is full of players who left one team only to blossom with another. Might Jacoby Ellsbury be one of them?

According to the Baltimorewire the Orioles would be willing to take Ellsbury off the Yankees’ hands – on one condition.

Baltimore wants New York to pay half of the more than $60 million that Ellsbury is still owed.

Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman has previously said that team would be willing to do that very thing if anyone wanted the Navajo speedster.