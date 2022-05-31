Jackson Becomes Navajo Chief Prosecutor

By John Christian Hopkins

Vernon L, Jackson, Sr., was sworn in as the Navajo Nation’s chief prosecutor May 25.

Navajo Nation Chief Justice JoAnn B. Jayne administered the oath to Jackson during a ceremony held at the Navajo Nation Department of Justice in Window Rock, Ariz.

Jackson is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation from Chinle, Ariz. Since July 2021, he has served as the Acting Chief Prosecutor.

“We congratulate Chief Prosecutor Vernon L. Jackson, Sr., and his family as he took the sacred oath to serve and protect our Navajo people. Together, Chief Prosecutor Jackson and Attorney General (Doreen) McPaul can begin to build a legacy for the Navajo Nation Department of Justice,” Navajo President Jonathan Nez said. “We are confident that Jackson will serve our communities with dignity and preserve the best interests of victims with fair prosecution that balances offender’s accountability with prevention, intervention, and restorative justice.”

Jackson has a Bachelor’s degree from Boston University in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Master of Business degree from Bellevue University.

His experience includes over 20 years of federal law enforcement service as a special agent, including serving as the Assistant Director of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division, as well as over ten years of law enforcement experience with the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety.

Jackson is also a member of the Navajo Nation Bar Association.

Prior to taking the oath, Jackson expressed his appreciation and said he looks forward to continuing to make improvements within the Navajo Nation justice system.

“I am honored for this opportunity to serve the Navajo people, and I am committed to ensuring the prosecution of crimes in a manner that effectively promotes public safety,” Jackson said.