J. H. Routh Packing Co. Recalls Pork Sausage Products

J. H. Routh Packing Co., a Sandusky, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 1,719 pounds of raw pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw ground pork bulk and link sausage items were produced from Jan. 1 through 4, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb. plastic packages containing loose, bulk “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing large link “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing country-style rope “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing small, breakfast-style link “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. plastic packages containing loose, bulk “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing large link “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” links with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing country-style rope “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” links with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tony Stearns, Director of Sales, J. H. Routh Packing, Co. at (419) 626-2251. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jeff Myers, President of Operations, J. H. Routh Packing, Co. at (419) 626-2251.

Class I Recall

Health Risk: High