It’s Homecoming Time in Page!

PICTURED: (L-R) Sera Cambridge, Robyn Holgate, Lelisa Watson, Taytum Lund, Tori Tenpenny and Megan Moore.

(Picture taken on “geek” day)

It’s a very busy week for those organizing the events surrounding Homecoming week all around Page, and at Page High School in particular. There are several students putting it all together. They are led by Page High School graduate, and now a teacher here; Megan Moore.

Moore says, yes, it’s a lot of work. But it’s also a lot of fun.

“I did it in high school, and then I went off to college and I did it in college,” she said. “Then I came back and took over student council and I’m so excited to be doing it again.”

Moore teaches math and student council at Page High. She said these girls who are coordinating their respective areas of homecoming events are really working hard.

The events of the week include a powder puff game on Wednesday. Thursday there’s a tailgate party and bonfire as well as the alumni social. Then on Friday there’s the pep rally, the field day, the 3 PM parade, the game versus Ganado HS at six, which involves the royalty announcements, too. After all of that Friday there’s the dance!

Tatum Lund is organizing the powder puff football game for Wednesday. It starts at 7 PM with players, coaches and refs. It’s the girls playing flag football, as the guys watch. Admission is $3 ($1 with student ID) and the concession stands will be open.

Lelisa Watson is overseeing the coordination of the tailgate/bonfire on Thursday night at 7 in the soccer field parking lot. She says the fire will be set-up by the Page Fire department. Everyone sits in the stands, the football players and cheerleaders are introduced and there’ll be activities there like inflatables and games. Food will be provided by the school’s administration!

At the same time as the tailgate/bonfire, the alumni social will take place at the bonfire as well.

The Homecoming Parade gets underway at 3 PM, with the lineup getting underway at 2 PM, according to parade coordinator, Tori Tenpenny. She says there will be more than thirty floats in the parade!

Remember; the game is at 6 PM Friday. The 5-2 Sand Devils are doing extremely well this season, especially coming off a big victory last week in Kayenta!