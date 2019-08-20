It’s FOOTBALL Week in Page

“It’s football week!”

That is what was heard on Tuesday afternoon in the 100-degree heat at the Page High School varsity football practice, with Coach Leland “Bubba” Billie in charge. They are getting set for the 2019 season.

Yes, it’s time for football and the Page Sand Devils will start the season Friday on the road playing the Longhorns of Payson High School.

If you can’t make it to any of the games, as always, you can hear all the action in one of three ways:

98.3 FM The bandit

1340 AM The bandit

and online from anywhere at:

HTTPS://network1sports.com/station/kpge

2019 Sand Devil Schedule

Aug 23 at Payson 7 PM

Aug 30 Playing Florence at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff 4 PM

Sept 6 At Winslow 7 PM

Sept 13 Vs Snowflake at Page 7 PM

Sept 20 at Valley Christian 7 PM

Sept 27 BYE WEEK

Oct 4 Vs Tuba City at Page

Oct 11 ar Window Rock

Oct 18 Vs Ganado at Page

Oct 25 Vs Chinle at Page

Nov 1 at Monument valley