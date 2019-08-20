It’s FOOTBALL Week in Page
“It’s football week!”
That is what was heard on Tuesday afternoon in the 100-degree heat at the Page High School varsity football practice, with Coach Leland “Bubba” Billie in charge. They are getting set for the 2019 season.
Yes, it’s time for football and the Page Sand Devils will start the season Friday on the road playing the Longhorns of Payson High School.
If you can’t make it to any of the games, as always, you can hear all the action in one of three ways:
98.3 FM The bandit
1340 AM The bandit
and online from anywhere at:
HTTPS://network1sports.com/station/kpge
2019 Sand Devil Schedule
Aug 23 at Payson 7 PM
Aug 30 Playing Florence at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff 4 PM
Sept 6 At Winslow 7 PM
Sept 13 Vs Snowflake at Page 7 PM
Sept 20 at Valley Christian 7 PM
Sept 27 BYE WEEK
Oct 4 Vs Tuba City at Page
Oct 11 ar Window Rock
Oct 18 Vs Ganado at Page
Oct 25 Vs Chinle at Page
Nov 1 at Monument valley