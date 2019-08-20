News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

It’s FOOTBALL Week in Page

It’s FOOTBALL Week in Page
August 20
16:45 2019
Print This Article

Head Coach “Bubba” Billie

“It’s football week!”

That is what was heard on Tuesday afternoon in the 100-degree heat at the Page High School varsity football practice, with Coach Leland “Bubba” Billie in charge. They are getting set for the 2019 season.

Yes, it’s time for football and the Page Sand Devils will start the season Friday on the road playing the Longhorns of Payson High School.

If you can’t make it to any of the games, as always, you can hear all the action in one of three ways:

98.3 FM The bandit

1340 AM The bandit

and online from anywhere at:

HTTPS://network1sports.com/station/kpge

2019 Sand Devil Schedule

Aug 23 at Payson 7 PM

Aug 30 Playing Florence at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff  4 PM

Sept 6  At Winslow 7 PM

Sept 13 Vs Snowflake at Page  7 PM

Sept 20 at Valley Christian 7 PM

Sept 27      BYE WEEK

Oct 4    Vs Tuba City at Page

Oct 11  ar Window Rock

Oct 18 Vs Ganado at Page

Oct 25 Vs Chinle at Page

Nov 1  at Monument valley

It’s FOOTBALL Week in Page - overview

Summary: Page Arizona High School football preview

Tags
98.3 FM The banditarizonahigh school footballkpge radiopage high school

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.