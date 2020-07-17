It’s All About Page America; Helping Others with Water & Food

Del George of Page is on a mission, and she could use some help!

Ms. George, and her friend, Kim Lane, were on the radio in Page on Friday (93.3 FM) to talk about an effort being made to take care of the people you see in town at City Park and in the grass at Safeway.

For Kim, she felt people were driving by on these 100-degree days and wondering what they could do to help them.

Guess what; they can help!

“So I started bringing them water because it was like 105 for three or four straight days,” she said. “I’d see them sitting out there, knowing they were dehydrated. Like all of us, they need to stay hydrated.”

She told the radio audience she knew she couldn’t do this alone.

That’s when Kim Lane learned of Del’s efforts. Now both of them would like see if there are more people who would want to help in helping these people who have nowhere to go during this extremely hot weather.

“My heart is very happy right now,” said Del. “Yesterday (Thursday) we were able to help a lot of people.”

She told us that she’s gotten to know a lot of these people, too.

“Now, I’m seeing them more as friends.”

Anyone who would like to help Del George, Kim Lane and the others coming to the aid of these people, they’d enjoy having you, giving food and water to those in need.

You reach Del at: 702-353-0019

Kim’s number is: 928-660-0289

Check out their Gofundme page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-hydrate-and-feed-our-homeless-in-page-az?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&pc_code=fb_co_postupdate_a&rcid=b0d2f83b870a4487905fbe914a956468&fbclid=IwAR14de5cVLan6rWTZnfEgwLccvILiQJ8GnOONu8FTGIYZg_8Zj_8o4mXf80

Featured Photo: (L-R) Del’s Aunt Rennie, Kim Lane, Del’s sister Tiana and Del herself