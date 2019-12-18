It’s a Matter of Dollars and Census in San Juan County, Utah

A Matter of Dollars and Census

By John Christian Hopkins

Looking for a temp job?

Here’s one that comes with dollars and census.

The Utah strip of land that includes the Navajo Nation is looking for census workers.

Arbin Mitchell, the 2020 census partnership specialist for the Navajo

Nation, is trying to recruit 169 people as census taker workers on the Navajo reservation located in San Juan County, Utah.

Currently, he has found 65 people, Mitchell said.

That number is less than half the total the U.S. Census Bureau believes should be recruited by now.

Mitchell believes it is important to hire local people for the census taker positions because they will better know the area and communities.

Mitchell also oversaw the census on the Navajo Nation in 2000.

The 2010 census numbers showed the Navajo Nation’s population shrinking for the first time in history, according to a report produced by the Census Bureau in consultation with the Tribe.

Tribal officials believe the 2010 census was an under-count.

But, an under-count with serious consequences.

The Navajo Nation thinks the under-count led to a loss of funding

for tribal programs, as well as a reduction in the number of

representatives in the tribal government.

Data from the 2020 census will also affect how voting districts are redrawn in 2021.

It is important for the Navajo Nation to work toward a successful 2020

census, tribal official Larry Rodgers said in the report.

This time, the Census Bureau started preparing earlier than it did for the 2010 census.

The Navajo Nation also established a Complete Count Committee, which it didn’t do in 2010. The committee consists of tribal representatives from around the Navajo Nation, and

will help the Census Bureau spread the message about the importance of the census.

Mitchell said he plans to step up recruitment efforts in San Juan County in the coming months. So far, he has relied on local officials to ask

people to sign up.