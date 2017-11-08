It’s a Four-peat for Mac’s Boys!!!

The State Champs: (L-R) Kaipo Uejo, Dorian Daw, Morgan Fowler, Bowen Martin, Trent Holiday, Cullen Nockideneh, Jacob Secody and Coach MacArthur Lane

(Click on photo to enlarge)





Page HS wins their 4th straight state title!!!

It was another wonderful cross country season for the boys’ team at Page High School. They registered their 4th straight 3-D State Championship at the state meet in Cave Creek, northeast of Phoenix on Saturday (11/4).

The boys’ team came to Lake Powell Communications three days later to talk about their championship. And they brought their coach, MacArthur Lane with them. Coach Lane told us that he’d been on cloud-9 ever since the win.

“It was a special accomplishment for the guys and for me as a coach,” he told us.

It meant something really special for the coach because he was on the first team at Page High School that got the ball rolling with the first-ever four state titles in a row. (In the late 1980’s)

“Over the weekend I kind of kicked back and kept to myself, hoping no one would wake me up from this dream,” the coach added.

Prior to Saturday, he had been keeping track of other meets and came to the conclusion that it would be a “northern” race, with Page, Tuba City and Chinle. And that’s how the top-3 finished!

“We had handled them already (Tuba City and Chinle) and the boys were healthy and ready to roll and I knew the odds were in our favor that we would come away with number-4,” said MacArthur.

“My main goal was to win the race,” said 3rd place finisher Bowen Martin. “I felt pretty good going into the second mile and my teammate, Dorian (Daw) was right with me and I was almost scared he was going to beat me.”

Daw finished three seconds behind his friend.

“When I’m running all I want to do is pass the person that’s in front of me,” said Dorian Daw.

Finishing just eight seconds behind Mr. Daw, was Morgan Fowler, who finished # 5 in the state meet. He told us his dad used to make him go out and run in the morning, to go after the sun. He hated it, but….

“Now that all the hard work has paid off, it’s really wonderful,” he said. “I’m very happy that I kept running.”

Finishing 11th in the race Saturday was Trent Holiday, who said that when he found out they had won he felt very happy!

Senior Cullen Nockideneh finished at a very good # 22 in the state race. He isn’t sure where he will attend college, or if he wants to continue running. But he does know he wants to enter the chemistry field professionally.

Coach Mac is already looking ahead for his team.

“I’d like to say the boys are already chompin’ at the bit to get number five,” said Coach Mac. “A group like this, they’re easy to coach. You just point them in the right direction.”

MacArthur Lane will continue coaching when spring comes around at Page High School. He is an assistant track coach, and guess in which area he coaches; Yes; distance running!