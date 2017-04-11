It Takes a Tragedy to Spark Change

It’s unfortunate that it sometimes takes a tragedy before change takes place. This reactionary forming of policy was on display in the wake of the tragic kidnap and murder of Ashlynne Mike in 2016 when it was discovered that the Navajo Nation was without an Amber Alert System.

There had been years of conservation about establishing an Amber Alert System on the Nation, but it took the loss of an innocent child to truly get the ball rolling. When it was time to allocate the funds in the Fiscal Year 2017 budget, the Navajo Nation Council set aside $840,000 to establish an Amber Alert System. Then, earlier this year, the Nation installed software to get the system running. Eight months after Ashlynne Mike’s life was taken, the system that may have saved her, was in place.

Now as the Navajo Nation mourns Officer Houston Largo, who lost his life less than a month ago responding to a domestic violence call, the Navajo Nation Council looks to pass legislation to improve public safety across the reservation.

A proposed public safety fund would see more officers added to the force and would provide funds to make available better technology to fight crime. According to the legislation, the Navajo Nation Public Safety Fund will utilize the earnings received by the Nation through the Ramah Navajo Chapter v. Jewell settlement in the amount of $58.4 million.

“The fund would allow many opportunities to address public safety concerns, such as police officers, prosecutors, police sub-stations, fire stations, public safety equipment, and telecommunications. Public safety services need to be strongly considered in the Nation,” stated Delegate Yazzie.

Delegate Yazzie added that the funds would be utilized by the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety, the Office of Navajo Public Defender, Navajo Nation Judicial Branch, the Office of the Prosecutor, the Navajo Nation Department of Health, and the Navajo Nation Division of Social Services to improve the Nation’s criminal justice system.

However, why has it taken so long to establish this fund? The legal settlement that would be funding the Public Safety Fund was reached in 2015. The initial lawsuit was filed in 1990 with three partial settlements reached in 1999, 2002, and 2008!

This fund is a positive thing and it will no doubt improve the justice system on the Navajo Nation. Much need police officers prosecutors, defenders, and judges can all be added thanks to the fund. But it is still disheartening to see the wheels of change only start to turn after tragedy.