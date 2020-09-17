News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Is Major League Baseball Coming to Music City?

September 17
09:06 2020
Timberlake

By John Christian Hopkins

First Justin Timberlake bought sexy back – now he’s trying to bring baseball back, to Nashville.

The singer-actor is part of a group hoping to establish a Major League team in Music City, USA. If successful this effort will result in a Major League first – the first majority black-owned team in MLB history.

Some heavy hitters are joining Timberlake, a 10-time Grammy winner, in this endeavor, including basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and former Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. Other group members include former All-Star pitcher and ex-Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Dave Stewart, along with such country music luminaries as Kix Brooks, Eric Church, Larry Gatlin and Luke Combs.

The ownership group would be at least 51-percent black owned.

The group is looking to either lure a current team to Nashville or start a new franchise there. And they already have a name picked out.

The Nashville Stars.

The Stars were a professional team in the Negro Leagues. Through an arrangement with the Negro League Hall of Fame the new Nashville team would be able to use the Stars’ name.

 

