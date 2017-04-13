News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Is Begaye Competent Enough to Stand Trial for Kidnapping and Murder?

Is Begaye Competent Enough to Stand Trial for Kidnapping and Murder?
April 13
14:56 2017
April 13
14:56 2017
Thomas Begaye Mugshot

Prosecutors in New Mexico have not forgotten about the man suspected in the brutal murder of 11-year old Ashlynne Mike last May.

Soon after the crime, a 27-year old, Tom Begaye Junior, was arrested and remains in custody.

Executive Assistant US Attorney for the District of New Mexico Elizabeth Martinez told Lake Powell Communications earlier this week the issue is “competency.” Efforts to determine if Begaye is competent to stand trial are continuing.

Ashlynne was kidnapped and later sexually assaulted and murdered not far from her home in San Juan County.

The murder of the young girl and the outpouring of grief it produced from around the United States, led to Ashlynne being posthumously named the Navajo Times’ Person of the Year in 2016.

Ashlynne MikeThomas Begaye jr

