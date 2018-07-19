IRS Phone Scam Returns

We’ve had the problem here in Page with people pretending to be from Page Utilities calling people randomly attempting to steal personal information; Coconino County officials have also warned us in the past about fake calls to unsuspecting locals with callers claiming to be with local police or fire agencies. Now St. George residents are getting bogus phone calls from scammers claiming to be the IRS. Earlier this week St. George Police warning the public about the IRS phone scam which has come around before. In the latest scheme, the caller claims the person owes the IRS and gives them options to make payment. Remember the IRS does NOT call you to make demands like that. If you get a call of this nature, its best to list the offending phone number with the FBI’s internet crime website.