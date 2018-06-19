Involuntary Manslaughter Conviction For Nelson

A Chinle Man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for recklessly killing a man on Navajo Nation. 25 year old Sanjay Nelson received the sentence from U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi after entering a guilty plea of involuntary manslaughter. In May of 2017 Nelson’s sawed off shotgun went off as the victim was handing it back to him, the victim died from injuries as a result of that accidental discharge.