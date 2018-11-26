Investigation of Possible Burglary at Flagstaff Church

On November 26, 2018 at 7:10 am, Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Cavalry Church of Flagstaff on Highway 89N for the report of a possible burglary in progress.

As the first deputy arrived on scene, he observed a subject in a black hoodie running back into the church. Additional units also responded and set up a perimeter around the building. Because of the possibility of that the suspect may be barricaded inside the building, the Northern Arizona Multi-Agency Tactical Team, a Department of Public Safety K9 Unit, and the Flagstaff Police Department Bomb Squad which has a robot also were requested. The Bomb Squad robot was deployed to enter and initiate a search of the building for the suspect. After the robot completed its search without locating any suspects, the Tactical Team and K9 Unit completed the search of the building.

No suspect was located in the church. The investigation and possible leads are still being pursued.

More information will be made available as the investigation continues.