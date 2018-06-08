Investigation Leads to Drug Arrests

Two subjects are in custody following an extensive investigation into drug activity in Page.

After several months of investigation into drug sales, search warrants were obtained by the Page Police Department to search multiple locations in Page and seize evidence related to illegal drug sales. In the late evening hours of May 12, 2018, the warrants were executed on a residence in the 800 block of Spruce Ave. and a business, MT Smoke Supplies, located at 625 Elm St.

Large quantities of methamphetamine were seized at both locations as well as business documents, hard drives, drug paraphernalia, and other evidence related to the sales of illegal drugs.

The owners of the business and residence were identified as Michael Margerison and Taylor Mundine of Page. Both Margerison and Mundine were arrested for possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending related to this investigation.

The Page Police Department is committed to curbing the sales of illegal drugs in the community. The charges referenced

herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

