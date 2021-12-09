News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Investigation into Voyeurism at Grand Canyon

December 09
11:56 2021
North Rim of the Grand Canyon

Federal agents are looking to identify potential victims of voyeurism at Grand Canyon National Park over a 2-year period of time from 2018 to 2020.

In September 2020, park visitors at Phantom Ranch reported that they believed a maintenance worker had recorded them while using a restroom at the park. The suspected worker was fired and removed from the park, and for the past year, federal agents have been attempting to identify the scope of the suspected activity.

The Department of the Interior has an ongoing investigation. They ask if you or someone you know used the restrooms at Indian Garden along the Bright Angel Trail on the north side of Phantom Ranch, or at the Bright Angel Campground, between November 2018 and September 2020, you are encouraged to reach out to investigators by calling 928-318-8770.

