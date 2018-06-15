Invest In Ed Gaining Momentum

Arizona teachers trying to get signatures to support the Invest In Ed Act, which if passed would create a dedicated funding source to keep great teachers in Arizona classrooms and give students the one on one attention they need to be successful. Right now teachers across the state are collecting signatures for petitions due by July 5th in order to get the initiative on the November ballot.

Read more about it here: https://investined.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/InvestinEdSummary.pdf