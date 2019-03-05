International Spring Break Travel Tips

Spring Breakers might be heading to Mexico for sun and sand over the next few weeks, officials at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection ports of entry in Arizona, encouraging holiday travelers coming or going from the United States to use Ready Lanes, enroll in trusted traveler programs and apply for tourist permits online.

American citizens are encouraged to prepare for trips to Canada or Mexico by first reviewing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection rules that apply.

Know Before You Go!

