News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

International Spring Break Travel Tips

International Spring Break Travel Tips
March 05
08:51 2019
Print This Article

Spring Breakers might be heading to Mexico for sun and sand over the next few weeks, officials at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection ports of entry in Arizona, encouraging holiday travelers coming or going from the United States to use Ready Lanes, enroll in trusted traveler programs and apply for tourist permits online.

American citizens are encouraged to prepare for trips to Canada or Mexico by first reviewing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection rules that apply.

Know Before You Go!

Arizona Travel Identification Card

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.