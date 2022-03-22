Interior to Investigate Boarding School Legacy

By Eli Joseph

Calling it a “very traumatic experience for many people,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has announced the launch of an investigation into Native American boarding schools.

Haaland, a New Mexico member of the Pueblo tribe, cited the loss of life and “lasting consequences” that the schools have been accused of being responsible for.

For more than 150 years, indigenous children were taken from their communities and placed in boarding schools. The stated purpose was to assimilate them into mainstream American society.

The remains of more than 1,000 children have been unearthed at school sites in Canada.

Haaland promised that burial sites will be identified as part of the Interior investigation.

The Secretary pointed to what she regards as achievements of the Biden administration,including restoration of the original boundaries of Bears Ears National Monument and her agency’s commitment to getting rid of derogatory Native American women’s names of geographic features. Those women have also been specifically included in the latest Violence Against Women Act.