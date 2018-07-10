News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Injured Hiker Rescued from Cave

July 10
13:48 2018
Monday afternoon Coconino County rescue units had their hands full with an injured hiker in the Lava River Cave the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Guardian Medical Transport and Ponderosa Fire District partnering to rescue the 44 year old male hiker from Cordes Lakes after he suffered an ankle injury and could no longer walk out on his own. 23 rescue personnel were involved in that successful operation, the hiker then transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment. County Sheriff’s Office reminding hikers who might be planning a trip to the Lava River Cave to make sure they are fully prepared for the conditions inside the cave, which in addition to total darkness, the terrain is rocky and uneven which is why it required such manpower to save that hiker. Do your homework before you go.

