Information on Oct. 8 Fatal Fall on Lake Powell in Utah

Joint NPS/Kane County Sheriff’s Office News Release: Investigation of Fatal Fall in Escalante Arm of Lake Powell

ESCALANTE, Ut. – Investigation into the fatal fall on October 8 from Willow Gulch in the Escalante Arm of Lake Powell has resulted in limited additional information. The victim has been identified as Cory James Christensen, a 49-year old male. Flagstaff, Arizona was his last known residence. Condolences are expressed to the victim’s family and friends.

Information and keys found inside the backpack he was wearing when he fell led to a search for a vehicle. The vehicle was located by air by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and verification on the ground by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was located in Garfield County about 8 miles south of Escalante on the Hole in the Rock Road, at the Zebra-Tunnel Slot Trail parking lot. His vehicle was approximately 35 miles from the location of the fall. Based on conversations investigators had with eyewitnesses elsewhere in his travels, it is believed he was traveling alone.

Bicycle parts were found in his backpack and investigators are considering the possibility that he rode an off-road bike from his vehicle to an area near his fall. The fall into Lake Powell was estimated to be between 350 to 400 feet.

No further information is available. The incident is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, and the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 435-644-2349.

———————————-Release Issued October 8, 2020—————————————

At approximately 9:00 a.m. on October 8, dispatchers at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a report that a man had fallen from Willow Gulch in the Escalante Arm of Lake Powell.

A nearby vessel witnessed the man’s fall and attempted to render aid. A medical professional on board the vessel pronounced the man dead on recovery. The National Park Service and Kane County Sheriff’s office worked together to retrieve the deceased person and move him to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The National Park Service reminds visitors to be cautious when recreating in our national parks. This is the 13th fatality at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area this year.

Featured Photo: GLCA-Willow-Gulch-in-the-Escalante-Arm-of-Lake-Powell.-NPS