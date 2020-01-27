FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Individual Income Tax Filing Season in Arizona Now Open

The State of Arizona’s individual income tax filing season for tax year 2019 has opened. The deadline to file is April 15.

The Arizona Department of Revenue encourages taxpayers to file electronically and have refunds direct deposited to help reduce errors and the potential for tax fraud. During last tax filing season, about 83 percent of the 3.4 million Arizona income tax returns were e-filed.

Taxpayers can view a list of software providers certified to submit electronically filed returns with the department and access Arizona tax forms and instructions (including instruction booklets) on the Department of Revenue’s website. Instruction booklets will also be available at ADOR offices and local libraries.

To avoid delays, here are some tips for taxpayers:

** E-file and designate any refund for direct deposit to your bank.

** Ensure all the necessary lines and forms are filled out properly. Avoid math errors or miscalculations.

** Don’t misspell names or use two different names.

** Make sure key information like your tax ID number, Social Security number, routing number or account number are correct in all the appropriate boxes.

** Double-check to ensure you have all the information and supporting documentation.

** If filing a paper return, use black ink and print on white paper.

** Don’t forget to sign and date your return.

Free Tax Preparation Services Available to Taxpayers

Taxpayers requiring additional assistance this tax filing season can take advantage of the following free tax filing services:

** Free File Alliance – Offers a free file program to Arizona taxpayers who meet certain criteria. Visit https://azdor.gov/e-services/free-electronic-filing-individuals for more information and to take advantage of this program.

** Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) – Offers free tax help to people who generally make $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. For more information and to take advantage of this program, please visit www.irs.gov/Individuals/Free-Tax-Return-Preparation-for-You-by-Volunteers.

** AARP Foundation Tax-Aide – Offers free assistance to individuals 50 and older who cannot afford a tax preparation service to file federal and Arizona returns. For more information go to www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.

For more information go to the Arizona Department of Revenue’s website www.azdor.gov.