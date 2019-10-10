Indigo Ridge Discussion Tabled by Page City Council

At the Page City Council meeting Wednesday night (10/9) all of the discussion on the Indigo Ridge neighborhood (Parcels 801-18-065 & 801-18-066) was tabled. It was because the developer is awaiting some city documents which they won’t receive until Thursday (10/10) or soon after. There were two items on the agenda concerning Indigo Ridge, and when both were tabled until December, most of the people in the council audience exited the building.

Early on during last night’s council meeting, Councilor Mark Cormier brought up a suggestion that something be done about public intoxication at Page City Park. He said he has had residents tell him they’re afraid to go there. He said the situation is now a priority for him.

When Mr. Cormier was finished he received a round of applause.

The CEO of Banner Page Hospital, Susan Eubanks, took to the podium last night to speak about Proposition 431, which is being dealt with by way of a mail-in ballot. The proposition will mean no new taxes; everything remains the same. But Ms. Eubanks said the hospital board needs for the money to continue for them to keep the hospital a viable part of the Page community.

Everyone should receive their ballot mid-October and if they do not they should call the Coconino County Board of Elections (928) 679-7860. The mail-in ballot is pre-paid. It doesn’t cost a thing to vote and to mail it back. They should be mailed back so that they are received by October 30th.

For additional information online, go to www.YESon431.com.