‘Indian Youth Service Corps’ Created

By Eli Joseph

A program designed to create job opportunities for American Indian youth while boosting cultural connections has been created.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says the Indian Youth Service Corps will concentrate on conservation projects. Stated Haaland, “We will help lift up the next generation of stewards for the earth.” She noted Indians were the original stewards of the Americas.

Interior will fund $3.3 million for the project, and the U.S. Forest Service will contribute five million more.

Indian youth will be paid for clearing brush to reduce wildfire threats, building trails, and preserving historic sites on public lands.

Haaland says the effort will train Indian youth in professions relating to land stewardship.

Haaland is a member of the New Mexico Pueblo tribe.