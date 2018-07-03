Independence Day Fun in Page

Happy Independence Day week! Wednesday, join us for the Annual Page Lake Powell July 4th Parade and Vendor Fair. Our parade begins at 10 a.m. with a colorful display of floats and boats making their way down Lake Powell Boulevard ending at the City of Page, dispersing to City Park for our Annual Vendor Fair, filled with lots of vendors and games for the children. We will have the Page Fire Department there to “give the kids a little shower” during the hottest part of the day for a giddy fun kids go nuts cool off that maybe some of the adults will not be able to resist as well. Lots of games, prizes, bouncy house etc. We plan to have a ball, come one, COME ALL! Come celebrate with us!

Fourth of July Activities and Times 2018

Parade Activities

Parade Line Up 8:45 am Parade Starts at 10 am -11 am

Activities in the Park

Park Activities start at Flagpole approximately 11 am -11:30 am

Welcome by: Mayor Bill Diak

Opening Prayer

Raising of the Flag: Jason Jensen & Boy Scouts

National Anthem: Danielle Stewart

Games organized by various volunteers

· 12:00 pm Musical Chairs

· 12:20 pm Sack Races

· 12:40 pm Fire Dept. Water Cannon

· 1:20 pm Watermelon Eating Contest

· 2:00 pm Fire Dept. Water Cannon

· 2:30 pm Piñata’s

All Times are Approximate. There will also be a fish pond for smaller children.

Also another exciting fireworks display happening on the lake as a cruise from Lake Powell Resorts and Marinas. Contact them in advance for more information due to limited seating available for that event.

Endless ways to enjoy your Independence Day in Page!