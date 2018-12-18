Include a Helmet with a New Bike

The time has come to introduce your little one to the beauty of bike riding. The key is to make sure the kids are protected properly so they are free to learn and test their capabilities. Here are a few tips that will help.

Top Safety Tips

Helmets

We have a simple saying: “Use your head, wear a helmet.” It is the single most effective safety device available to reduce head injury and death from bicycle crashes. Make sure your child has the right size helmet and wears it every time when riding, skating or scooting. Here are instructions on how to properly fit your child’s helmet. You’d be surprised how much kids learn from watching you so it’s extra important for parents to model proper behavior. Wear a helmet, even if you didn’t when you were a kid. Your children’s helmet should meet the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s standards. When it’s time to purchase a new helmet, let your children pick out their own; they’ll be more likely to wear it for every ride.

Bikes