Incentivized Harvest of Brown Trout Begins Nov. 11

MARBLE CANYON, Arizona – The National Park Service (NPS) and Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) are working with partners and seeking the public’s help in addressing the threat of brown trout in the Colorado River.

Beginning Nov. 11, 2020, the National Park Service at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will implement an Incentivized Harvest, a pilot research program, to reduce the growing population of brown trout in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam.

The Incentivized Harvest will reward anglers $25 for each brown trout over

6 inches that is caught and removed from the river. The brown trout population in the Lees Ferry

Reach has steadily increased since 2014.

As adults, brown trout primarily feed on other fish,

potentially threatening downstream native fish species. The goal of this program is to determine

if an Incentivized Harvest can help manage and reduce the number of brown trout in the

Colorado River between Glen Canyon Dam and the mouth of the Paria River. The initial

research into the use of this tool is designed to last 3 to 4 years at which time the program will be

evaluated for its effectiveness.

There is no limit on the number of brown trout that can be retained and turned in for a reward in

the Incentivized Harvest. To be eligible for the reward, anglers must follow the guidelines

available here: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/brown-trout-harvest.htm Anglers must

have a valid Arizona fishing license. Only artificial lures with barbless hooks are allowed.

Details on the Arizona Game & Fish Department angling regulations for this area can be found at: https://www.azgfd.com/fishing/regulations

The National Park Service reviewed this population management tool as part of the Expanded

Non-native Aquatic Species Management Plan Environmental Assessment and associated

Finding of No Significant Impact, which are available at Park Planning Website.

Development of the Incentivized Harvest was accomplished in close coordination with cooperating agencies

and partners including the Arizona Game and Fish Department, U.S Bureau of Reclamation, U.S.

Fish and Wildlife Service, USGS Grand Canyon Research and Monitoring Center, several

traditionally associated American Indian Tribes, angling groups and many other stakeholders.

The Glen Canyon Conservancy is assisting in managing monthly payments to anglers.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m., a webinar presentation on the “Maintenance of Northern Arizona

Ecosystems Using an Incentivized Harvest Program” will be presented by Ken Hyde, Chief of

Science and Resource Management at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. This webinar will

be hosted by Coconino Community College (CCC) through their Comet Talks program.

If interested please cut and paste the following web link into your

browser: https://www.coconino.edu/comet-talks to register for the November 3 webinar. The

program will be available on the CCC YouTube site for viewing later.

-NPS/AZGFD