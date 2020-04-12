In Utah, Driver’s License Tests Put on Hold (with exceptions)

Utah Puts Driver’s License Tests on Hold

If you are in Utah and you’re getting ready to take your driver’s license test, relax. The State of Utah’s Division of Motor Vehicles has put a hold on regular operator’s tests for an indefinite amount of time. This is in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, and the social distancing aspect of the current American way of life.

The DMV will, however, continue to put together a call-back stand-by list for those wanting to take the regular operator’s test. To get on that call-back list, contact the office where you plan on taking your test.

Kanab and Kane County/ St. George, Hurricane and Washington County: 801.965.4437

For motorcycles, however, if you already have a learner’s permit, you can still schedule your motorcycle operator test.

In Utah, you can still schedule tests for commercial driver’s licenses.

Please note: In Utah, Arizona and across the United States, The deadline for to obtain a driver’s license or ID that complies with federal law, has been pushed back by a year. These are the licenses that will make it easier to get through TSA check points at airports. The deadline now is October 2021.

Additional Information is available at:

https://dmv.utah.gov/

https://dmv.utah.gov/general/covid