In 1492 Columbus Sailed the Ocean Blue … and his voyages have left many native people blue over the centuries.

Today – October 9 – is Columbus Day for much of the country – while an increasing number of cities, entities and American Indian tribes will celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day.

On October 2 Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez officially declared the second Monday of the month to be Indigenous Peoples Day on the reservation. The Navajo reservation – roughly the size of West Virginia – is the largest reservation in the U.S.

“Since time immemorial, the Navajo People have known their home to exist within the Four Sacred Mountains,” Begaye said.

This predates the arrival of the Spanish or Europeans to the continent, he added.

The president said that the Navajo people have always been resilient and even when they were forced to make The Long Walk they knew they would return to their homeland someday.

“From the arrival of Christopher Columbus forward, Indigenous people have fought and struggled against the consequential colonization, systematic genocide and forced removal imposed on us. Yet, we are still here,” Begaye said. “Both our people and traditions have remained intact. For these reasons, and to correct the terribly misguided history written against us, we will no longer acknowledge Columbus Day.”

Although Christopher Columbus is often lionized by Italian-Americans and his history and legacy are whitewashed in textbooks, the real story of Columbus is less flattering.

His “discovery” of the New World was a mistake. He originally thought he had found a new route to India. Also, although most ofAmerica marks Columbus Day with parades, the truth is that Columbus never set foot in what is now the United States. His voyages took him to the Caribbean islands.

Was Columbus a hero or villain?

It certainly took courage to sail into the unknown in the 15th Century. And – even if his landing was in the wrong place – he certainly made himself and his benefactors wealthy.

But consider this: in 1492 slavery was an accepted practice in many parts of the world – and slaves were not treated very well. So forColumbus to be put in chains and sent back to Spain for mistreating his slaves tells you that he must have been exceptionally cruel – even by the barbaric standards of his time!

In the Navajo proclamation, Begaye states that “The Navajo Nation recognizes its responsibility to honor the history of Indigenous people and their contributions to the great nation we know as the United States.”

The proclamation urges tribal schools, enterprises, businesses and other organizations to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day.

