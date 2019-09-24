News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Improvements Being made at Page Airport

September 24
08:56 2019
There are some improvements being made at the Page Municipal Airport right now. And there are more changes coming.

Right now you’ll notice that in the area designated for the tourist planes the pavement was gutted and is down to earth. Trucks are lined-up, and soon there will be a new tarmac in that area.

In the meantime, the tour planes are being kept around the bend to the north and west.

Also, in the near future, the TSA area will be expanded at the airport, giving TSA and passengers, a little more room to work with.

page azpage municpal airport

