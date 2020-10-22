Improved Road Courtesy of the N.D.O.T.

If you live in the Gad’iiahi/To’Koi Chapter you have a new road to travel. Well, actually its an old road with a face-lift.

The Navajo Division of Transportation (NDOT) completed an asphalt replacement project that addressed damaged pavement on Navajo Route 57.

Navajo DOT Project Manager Marlinda Littleman oversaw the $182,253 project, which was funded through New Mexico Capital Outlay funding.

“The pavement on this stretch of N57 was badly damaged and in dire need of replacement,” Littleman said. “A big thanks goes out to Navajo DOT civil engineer Max Bighorse who completed the plan and design for the project.”

The scope of work included erosion control, saw cutting and removing the existing asphalt, subgrade preparation and shaping of the road.

Essential to the project was the placement of aggregate base course at an 8-inch thickness and hot asphalt concrete paving at a 3-inch thickness. Yellow striping completed the project.

Navajo-owned Arrow Indian Contractors out of Scottsdale were the selected contractor.

Because the project was funded through New Mexico Capital Outlay, the plan and design had to be approved by the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT).

Before construction could commence, NDOT had to obtain several certifications that were issued by NMDOT.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said he appreciates partnerships like these that help bring important projects to completion.

“Because our Nation spans four states, we often rely on partnerships to bring multi-jurisdictional projects to completion,” he said.

NDOT Executive Director Garret Silversmith said N57 connects area residents to U.S. Route 64 that leads eastward to Shiprock, N.M.

“It was important for Navajo DOT to fix this damaged section of N57,” Silversmith said.

“The road provides access to many governmental services, public safety and health care services and other necessities like shopping and employment.”

Note: The featured photo is not the subject road.