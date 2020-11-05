Important Health Advisory Notice from the Navajo Department of Health

Navajo Department of Health Advisory Notice!

COVID-19 Community Advisory—Safety Precautions WINDOW ROCK, AZ – The Navajo Health Command Operations Center is issuing uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 advisory for several communities. The cases reflect dates from October 16 – 29, 2020.

The advisory will be in effect until the risk and cases decline. The following communities are identified as uncontrolled spread of COVID-19:

Alamo Aneth

Bird Springs

Bodaway/Gap

Cameron

Casamero Lake

Churchrock

Counselor

Coyote Canyon

Crownpoint

Dilkon

Ganado

Indian Wells

Iyanbito

Jeddito

Kaibeto

Leupp

Nahatadziil

Red Mesa

Round Rock

Sanostee

Sheepsprings

Shiprock

Teesto

Tohajiilee

Tolani Lake

Tonalea

Torreon

Two Grey Hills

All residents should take precautions to protect their health from the spread of COVID-19. Adults 65 and older and individuals with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, pregnant women, asthma, heart disease and stroke, cancer, chronic kidney disease, HIV/AIDS and young children are at higher risk of being affected from COVID-19.

All residents should practice health and safety measures:

Wear a mask in the public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

Avoid touching your face, nose, and eyes with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect your vehicle, home, workspace and other common areas on a regular basis.

Social distance – keep 6 feet between yourself and others.

Limit gathering of 5 persons or less.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19 .

For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.