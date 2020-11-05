Important Health Advisory Notice from the Navajo Department of Health
Navajo Department of Health Advisory Notice!
COVID-19 Community Advisory—Safety Precautions WINDOW ROCK, AZ – The Navajo Health Command Operations Center is issuing uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 advisory for several communities. The cases reflect dates from October 16 – 29, 2020.
The advisory will be in effect until the risk and cases decline. The following communities are identified as uncontrolled spread of COVID-19:
Alamo Aneth
Bird Springs
Bodaway/Gap
Cameron
Casamero Lake
Churchrock
Counselor
Coyote Canyon
Crownpoint
Dilkon
Ganado
Indian Wells
Iyanbito
Jeddito
Kaibeto
Leupp
Nahatadziil
Red Mesa
Round Rock
Sanostee
Sheepsprings
Shiprock
Teesto
Tohajiilee
Tolani Lake
Tonalea
Torreon
Two Grey Hills
All residents should take precautions to protect their health from the spread of COVID-19. Adults 65 and older and individuals with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, pregnant women, asthma, heart disease and stroke, cancer, chronic kidney disease, HIV/AIDS and young children are at higher risk of being affected from COVID-19.
All residents should practice health and safety measures:
- Wear a mask in the public.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.
- Avoid touching your face, nose, and eyes with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect your vehicle, home, workspace and other common areas on a regular basis.
- Social distance – keep 6 feet between yourself and others.
- Limit gathering of 5 persons or less.
For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19 .
For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.