Ikes Fire Progresses At Steady Pace

Joint Press Release from:

National Park Service

US Forest Service

Ikes Fire Public Information Office

Yesterday, the Ikes Fire grew to approximately 4,297 acres and has 87 resources assigned. Despite gusty winds and dry conditions, the fire spread across the planning area with low to moderate fire behavior. At this time, the weather has not provided for any challenges due to firefighters completing firing operations across the east end of the fire planning area.

Today firefighters will move along Swamp Ridge Road to utilize hand ignitions to remove vegetation and secure the perimeter line ahead of the advancing fire. Removing this excess vegetation from the forest floor reduces the amount of fuel available to the advancing fire which helps to keep fire behavior at low to moderate intensity. Depending on weather conditions, aerial ignitions may be utilized along ridge tops to create a backing fire and fill in areas that crews cannot safely access. Crews will patrol the fire perimeter, improve line, and mitigate hazard trees.

The weather will continue to be drier than normal with no chance of precipitation in the forecast. Light winds are expected out of the southwest at 8-10 mph with gusts up to 18 mph. Smoke from the Ikes Fire, along with other fires in the area, will be visible throughout the surrounding area. For local air quality and related information, please visit the following websites: www.airnow.gov websites: or the Smoke Management Division of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

Visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6475/ for a list of road and trails closures currently in effect for Grand Canyon National Park and Kaibab National Forest.

The Ikes Fire poses no danger to structures or local infrastructure.

Please visit https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/management/firemanagement.htm for additional information about wildland fire at Grand Canyon National Park or call 928-638-7819 for recorded fire information. For additional information about the Ikes fire, visithttps://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6475/.

For fire information on the Kaibab National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab or @KaibabNF on Facebook and Twitter or call (928) 635-8311 for recorded fire information.