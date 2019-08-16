Ikes Fire Moves Across Landscape

Grand Canyon, AZ- The Ikes Fire is approximately 3,289 acres, 42% contained, and has 89 resources assigned. The natural caused lightning fire is being utilized to fulfill its natural role within a fire-dependent ecosystem. Due to the absence of fire for nearly two decades in the northeast corner of the planning area, there is a heavy accumulation of dead and down forest debris and pine litter. Fire will help to reduce forest litter and burn off excess vegetation, promoting new plant growth and strengthening wildlife habitat. The lightning-caused wildfire is actively burning within a 7,785-acre planning area.

Yesterday crews made progress with firing operations as weather conditions remained favorable. Work on the northeast corner and eastern boundary of the planning area has been completed. Today firefighters will continue to strengthen and improve containment lines along the northern border heading west towards Fire Point. Firing operations are weather dependent and may not occur as strong winds are expected. The Type 3 Incident Management Team will continue to evaluate weather conditions and monitor fire behavior to meet incident objectives while providing for firefighter and public safety.

The predicted weather is mostly sunny with clouds in the afternoon. Expect very dry and breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 22 mph. Precipitation is not forecasted as we move into the weekend. Expect to see smoke from multiple fires within the area surrounding the Grand Canyon from both the North and South Rims. Smoke has settled into the canyon overnight due to cooler temperatures but is expected to lift out as the day temperatures become warmer.

Closures remain in effect for Grand Canyon National Park and Kaibab National Forest. More information on closures can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6475/.

The Ikes Fire poses no danger to structures or local infrastructure.

Please visit https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/management/firemanagement.htm for additional information about wildland fire at Grand Canyon National Park or call 928-638-7819 for recorded fire information. For additional information about the Ikes fire, visithttps://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6475/.