IHS Still Without Permanent Director

It has been two years since Indian Health Services has had a permanent director. There have been four acting directors since 2015, including two in the first year of Trump’s presidency. The federal department that provides health care services to Native American tribes has struggled with funding issues since its inception, its current predicament is the lack of a permanent director.

In October, President Donald Trump tapped Robert M. Weaver, a member of the Quapaw Tribe, to be the next permanent IHS director. The pick still waiting on Senate confirmation.

But Weaver comes with question marks.

Weaver’s background is in insurance. He began his company in 2006 by selling insurance to Quapaw tribal members and branched out to provide policies for other tribes. In a 2016 article in the Tribal Business Journal, whose advisory board Weaver sits on, he is described as the “go-to guy” for health insurance in Indian Country. But is the enough to make him a qualified candidate to head IHS?

A Wall Street Journal article in December suggested that Weaver may have “misrepresented” his work experience on his resume and before a senate committee. None of the managers of a Joplin, Mo., hospital, contacted by the Journal, remembered Weaver, who claimed to have worked there from 1997 to 2006. Other staff recalled that he worked in an “entry level” job. However, a spokesperson for Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM) told WSJ that Weaver had said in a document to the Senate Indian Affairs Committee that he worked in “supervisory and management positions.”