If You Love HOT, You’ll Love the Next Few Days
July 30
03:55 2020
(Click on images in order to enarge)
From the National Weather Service in Flagstaff…..
Northern Arizona remains on track to experience very hot temperatures through Saturday. Some locations will experience near-record afternoon temperatures.
Areas of northern Gila County below 5,000 feet were added to the Excessive Heat Warning this morning. All other forecast information and products remain similar to yesterday.
- An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Saturday for elevations below 5,000 feet for Yavapai and northern Gila counties and in the Grand Canyon.
- In the Grand Canyon: High temperatures of 110 – 115 degrees.
- Yavapai and northern Gila counties below 5,000 feet: High temperatures of 102 – 114 degrees.
- High temperatures are expected to slowly decrease beginning Sunday.
-
Dry conditions across northern Arizona today and Friday will give way to limited chances of precipitation in the White Mountains on Saturday.