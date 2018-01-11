News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Ice Cream Bar Recall

January 11
08:47 2018
If you have been to Dollar Tree and bought ice cream bars for your freezer, you might need to throw them away or return them for a refund.  Ice cream bars that were sold at a number of stores across the country are being recalled over Listeria concerns. Here in Page it appears Dollar Tree might be the only store that carried the ice cream bars. The U.S Food and Drug Administration says all orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars from Fieldbrook Foods Corporation made in 2017 at a New York plant may be affected. Look for a 2017 production date and a 2018 best by date.

Read the recall information and find out what to do if you’ve purchased the product here.

