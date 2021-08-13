I-40 Lane Restrictions in Flagstaff (Through Fall)

Drivers should plan for ongoing lane restrictions on I-40 in Flagstaff

Paving work requires lane restrictions through the fall

FLAGSTAFF – As the Arizona Department of Transportation continues to repave 10 miles of I-40 from I-17 to Walnut Canyon Road, drivers should plan for lane restrictions through the fall.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 13, I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in both directions around the clock between Country Club Drive and Walnut Canyon Road until late October.

I-40 will also be narrowed to one lane in both directions overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Country Club Drive and I-17 beginning Friday, Aug. 13, through late October.

ADOT’s paving work in northern Arizona has a fairly narrow time window when it can be done. One of the most important elements for pavement preservation is having the right temperature range and sufficient amount of sun.

This work helps extend the life of I-40, a key corridor through northern Arizona, by repairing the damage done over time to the highway from winter storms and heavy use by commercial vehicles.

ADOT has spent $275 million over the last five years to improve pavement and bridges along the 360-mile I-40 corridor.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northcentral District.

