News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

I-17 Carjacking

I-17 Carjacking
February 13
12:45 2017
Print This Article

Things got pretty dicey on I-17 Sunday south of Flagstaff. According to the Arizona Depart of Public Safety, a man driving a southbound Mustang got into an accident on the highway north of Camp Verde. This was after the driver had been reported by other motorists to be driving recklessly.

After this accident, the Mustang driver got out of the disabled vehicle with a rifle and carjacked a white SUV. A short while later the suspect is alleged to have fired at law enforcement. Fortunately, no one was struck.

A short while later the suspect was somehow northbound in the southbound lanes of I-17 and struck a semi tractor trailer head-on. The suspect was severely injured and was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

Originally, a trooper had tweeted that the suspect was dead, but as of the most recent report, that is not so.

The truck driver received minor injuries. Another person was reportedly transported to the hospital. No state troopers were hurt.

The southbound lanes of the Interstate were closed for quite a while following the second crash. The cab of the semi appeared to be seriously damaged and the SUV appeared to be totaled.

The investigation is continuing.

Tags
Car Chaseflagstaff

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Monday
Clear
High 68°/Low 38°
0%
Clear
Tuesday
Clear
High 56°/Low 38°
0%
Clear
Wednesday
Clear
High 58°/Low 38°
0%
Clear
Thursday
Clear
High 59°/Low 44°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.