I-17 Carjacking

Things got pretty dicey on I-17 Sunday south of Flagstaff. According to the Arizona Depart of Public Safety, a man driving a southbound Mustang got into an accident on the highway north of Camp Verde. This was after the driver had been reported by other motorists to be driving recklessly.

After this accident, the Mustang driver got out of the disabled vehicle with a rifle and carjacked a white SUV. A short while later the suspect is alleged to have fired at law enforcement. Fortunately, no one was struck.

A short while later the suspect was somehow northbound in the southbound lanes of I-17 and struck a semi tractor trailer head-on. The suspect was severely injured and was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

Originally, a trooper had tweeted that the suspect was dead, but as of the most recent report, that is not so.

The truck driver received minor injuries. Another person was reportedly transported to the hospital. No state troopers were hurt.

The southbound lanes of the Interstate were closed for quite a while following the second crash. The cab of the semi appeared to be seriously damaged and the SUV appeared to be totaled.

The investigation is continuing.