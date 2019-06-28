I-17 and I-40 Construction Advisories Next Week

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises northern Arizona drivers to allow extra travel time and plan for daytime lane and ramp restrictions on Interstate 17 and Interstate 40 where the two freeways meet in Flagstaff July 1 through July 3 for painting work and July 8 for paving work.

Drivers should prepare for delays while the following restrictions are in place between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.:

Monday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 3

I-17 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at the junction of I-40 (milepost 340).

Tuesday, July 2:

The eastbound I-40 to northbound I-17 ramp will be closed: DETOUR: Eastbound I-40 traffic will enter southbound I-17 to John Wesley Powell Boulevard and enter northbound I-17 toward their destination.

Monday, July 8:

I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at the junction of I-17 (milepost 195).

The southbound I-17 to westbound I-40 ramp will be closed. DETOUR: Southbound I-17 traffic will continue to John Wesley Powell Boulevard and re-enter northbound I-17 to eastbound I-40 to exit at Butler Road and re-enter westbound I-40.

The southbound I-17 to eastbound I-40 ramp will be closed. DETOUR: Southbound I-17 traffic will continue to John Wesley Powell Boulevard and re-enter northbound I-17 to enter eastbound I-40.

The northbound I-17 to westbound I-40 ramp will be closed. DETOUR: Northbound I-17 traffic will enter eastbound I-40 to exit at Butler Road and re-enter westbound I-40.

These closures are necessary for crews to complete final paving work after replacing four bridge decks at the I-17 and I-40 junction last year.

Motorists should allow extra travel time and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while paving is underway