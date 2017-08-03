I-15 Tied-Up Again

Interstate 15 in the extreme northwest corner of Arizona seems to be in the news far too often. It happened again early Thursday morning when a tractor-trailer crashed into a guardrail just a few miles north of Mesquite, Nevada, and south of the Virgin River Gorge, where most of the I-15 problems seem to happen.

This was a one-vehicle crash that may have been caused by the truck’s driver having issues with the vehicle’s steering. A guardrail came into play in this accident, as the cab of the truck hit a guardrail and thus, didn’t go down a ravine as the two trailers he was hauling, did.

It happened near mile marker 4 on the highway.

The driver sustained only minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Another truck driver stopped to assist the driver out of his cab prior to when emergency vehicles arrived.

But southbound lanes on I-15 were closed for two hours as crews showed-up to haul the trailers back up the ravine.

The Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District responded to the scene, as did the Arizona Department of Public safety.

Lake Powell Communications thanks the Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District for sharing their pictures.