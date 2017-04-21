I-15 Shutdown Again

If you’re in Northern Arizona or Southern Utah, to get to or from Las Vegas and California points beyond, you have to go through a sliver of Arizona that is home to a portion of Interstate 15.

Unfortunately, that little portion of the Interstate has spent way too many hours recently shut down, or down to one lane.

Take Thursday (4/20) for example. A motor home engine caught fire early in the afternoon in the northbound lanes. As the fire quickly spread to the rest of the vehicle, the driver and his wife got out and got to safety. But the situation led to both northbound lanes being closed, and voila, a parking lot developed.

Beaver Dam-Littlefield, Arizona Fire Chief Jeff Hunt told Lake Powell Communications that it would have been bad enough with just the motor home fire. But he says they had two other issues on I-15 they had to attend to, as well, throughout the day.

St. George fire personnel also assisted the Arizona fire fighters at the scene of the motor home fire. There were no injuries but the$700,000 motor home was a complete loss.