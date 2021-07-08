I-15 Lane Restrictions at Virgin River Bridge # 1

I-15 lane restrictions at Virgin River Bridge No. 1 in northwest corner of state

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane restrictions on Interstate 15 at Virgin River Bridge No. 1 while an inspection is performed on the bridge. The bridge, which is being replaced as part of a project that will extend into 2024, is near the community of Littlefield in northwestern Arizona.

Drivers should slow down, proceed through the work zone with caution and watch for construction personnel while the following restrictions are in place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16:

Southbound I-15 will be narrowed to one lane of travel at milepost 9.

The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

Later this summer, drivers can expect additional lane restrictions and traffic shifts as part of the bridge replacement project. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained throughout the project.

The 29-mile segment of I-15 in Arizona directly connects Nevada and Utah and is a heavily traveled commercial and economic corridor linking southern California with the Rocky Mountain region.